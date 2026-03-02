SuperGroup (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Critical Analysis

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) and SuperGroup (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Canada Goose shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and SuperGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 1.35% 13.89% 4.28% SuperGroup N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 4 3 2 0 1.78 SuperGroup 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Canada Goose and SuperGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Canada Goose currently has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.41%. Given Canada Goose’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than SuperGroup.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canada Goose and SuperGroup”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $1.46 billion 0.79 $68.13 million $0.13 91.57 SuperGroup $655.98 million 0.01 -$177.94 million N/A N/A

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than SuperGroup.

Summary

Canada Goose beats SuperGroup on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, apparel, fleece, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company operates through national e-commerce markets and directly operated retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SuperGroup

(Get Free Report)

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. It operates 213 owned, and 410 franchised and licensed stores; and 18 international websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.