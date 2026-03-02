BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

BRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut BrightSpire Capital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JonesTrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Ground Capital raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after buying an additional 1,197,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2,405.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 567,834 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 225.7% during the third quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC now owns 644,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 446,358 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,856,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 348,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BRSP stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -246.15%.

BrightSpire Capital Inc (NYSE: BRSP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in commercial real estate debt. The company primarily originates, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments secured by office, retail, industrial, multifamily and hospitality assets across the United States. By focusing on income-producing credit instruments, BrightSpire seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders through regular dividend distributions.

BrightSpire’s investment strategy spans the capital structure of commercial real estate, with an emphasis on senior mortgages that offer more stable cash flows and downside protection.

