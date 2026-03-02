Short Interest in Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Grows By 90.9%

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,614,201 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the January 29th total of 3,988,600 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,638,051 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,638,051 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,680. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $697.14 million, a PE ratio of -566.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Yext had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 5.89%.The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Yext from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

