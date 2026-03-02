JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.71 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $24,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 294.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at $187,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $57,807.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 74,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,847.20. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $7,521,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 180,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,205,676.56. This represents a 38.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,205 shares of company stock worth $7,837,213. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock opened at $68.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $391.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

