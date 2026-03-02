Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.30 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered Cronos Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cronos Group

Cronos Group Price Performance

Cronos Group stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.73 and a beta of 0.78. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,837,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 63,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cronos Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and EPS beat — Net revenue rose materially and results topped Street expectations: Q4 net revenue rose ~47% year-over-year to roughly $44.5M, and the company reported $0.02 EPS versus consensus ~$0.01, beating estimates. This topline and EPS surprise is the primary driver behind supportive price action. MarketBeat Earnings

Q4 revenue and EPS beat — Net revenue rose materially and results topped Street expectations: Q4 net revenue rose ~47% year-over-year to roughly $44.5M, and the company reported $0.02 EPS versus consensus ~$0.01, beating estimates. This topline and EPS surprise is the primary driver behind supportive price action. Positive Sentiment: Record revenue streak and brand strength — Cronos reported record Q4 and FY 2025 net revenue (eight consecutive quarters of record revenue in Israel) and noted PEACE NATURALS® leadership in that market, supporting top-line durability. GlobeNewswire Release

Record revenue streak and brand strength — Cronos reported record Q4 and FY 2025 net revenue (eight consecutive quarters of record revenue in Israel) and noted PEACE NATURALS® leadership in that market, supporting top-line durability. Positive Sentiment: Strong balance sheet — Management highlighted an industry-leading cash and short-term investments position (~$832M), which reduces near-term financing risk and supports strategic optionality (M&A, Europe expansion, product investment). Yahoo Finance Release

Strong balance sheet — Management highlighted an industry-leading cash and short-term investments position (~$832M), which reduces near-term financing risk and supports strategic optionality (M&A, Europe expansion, product investment). Neutral Sentiment: Strategic moves in Europe amid regulatory headwinds — Management discussed expansion/strategic initiatives in Europe, but flagged regulatory challenges that could slow commercialization; this is a potential growth driver but carries execution and regulatory risk. Yahoo Earnings Highlights

Strategic moves in Europe amid regulatory headwinds — Management discussed expansion/strategic initiatives in Europe, but flagged regulatory challenges that could slow commercialization; this is a potential growth driver but carries execution and regulatory risk. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting ambiguous — Recent short-interest data in one feed showed no meaningful, actionable change (reporting anomalies); not a clear immediate catalyst. Monitor updated short-interest releases for clarity. Short Interest Note

Short-interest reporting ambiguous — Recent short-interest data in one feed showed no meaningful, actionable change (reporting anomalies); not a clear immediate catalyst. Monitor updated short-interest releases for clarity. Negative Sentiment: Forex drove a Q4 GAAP loss — Currency translation/FX transactions swung the company to a Q4 loss (small per-share loss) and contributed to a FY net loss (~$9.4M), which investors may penalize as recurring FX volatility or accounting charges. Seeking Alpha FX Loss Story

Forex drove a Q4 GAAP loss — Currency translation/FX transactions swung the company to a Q4 loss (small per-share loss) and contributed to a FY net loss (~$9.4M), which investors may penalize as recurring FX volatility or accounting charges. Negative Sentiment: Margins and profitability metrics mixed — While net margin on reported period activity looked strong, the company still posted a negative return on equity and a small full-year loss, keeping profitability questions on the table for some investors. MarketWatch Coverage

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc is a Canadian cannabinoid company dedicated to the cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both medical and adult-use markets. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company manages operations that span the full cannabis value chain, including breeding, greenhouse cultivation, extraction, product formulation and packaging. Cronos Group’s business model emphasizes innovation in product development and scalability in manufacturing to meet evolving regulatory and consumer demands.

The company’s branded portfolio includes Peace Naturals, which focuses on pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis; Spinach, a line of adult-use cannabis oils and tinctures; and Cove, a range of wellness-oriented CBD offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.