Wall Street Zen Downgrades Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) to Hold

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.20.

Gulfport Energy Stock Up 3.3%

GPOR stock opened at $208.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.61. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $225.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.61 by ($0.01). Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $398.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.24 million.

In other Gulfport Energy news, SVP Lester Zitkus sold 4,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $881,099.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,281.49. This trade represents a 37.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 45,546 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $10,000,079.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,449,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,456,750.60. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 63,523 shares of company stock worth $13,420,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,194,000.

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

