Short Interest in Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Declines By 37.6%

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 513 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the January 29th total of 822 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,311 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,311 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Orbit International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBT opened at $5.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.10. Orbit International has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.40.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) is a designer and manufacturer of high-reliability power conversion products serving commercial, industrial and military markets. The company’s offerings include AC/DC power supplies, DC/DC converters, EMI filters and related power system components engineered to meet rigorous performance and regulatory requirements.

Orbit International specializes in custom design solutions, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in aerospace, defense, nuclear and medical sectors.

