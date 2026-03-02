Brokerages Set ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Target Price at $7.40

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PROK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProKidney Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of PROK stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. ProKidney has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $673.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.
About ProKidney
ProKidney, Inc (NASDAQ: PROK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cell-based therapies for kidney diseases. The company’s research and development activities center on harnessing human-derived proximal tubule cells to address conditions such as acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). By targeting the underlying cellular mechanisms of renal injury and dysfunction, ProKidney aims to offer novel regenerative medicine approaches that go beyond current supportive care options.
ProKidney’s lead programs utilize proprietary methods for isolating and expanding renal epithelial cells to create injectable therapeutic products.
Featured Stories
