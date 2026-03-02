Brokerages Set ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Target Price at $7.40

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PROK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter worth $208,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in ProKidney by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 128,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PROK stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. ProKidney has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $673.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

ProKidney, Inc (NASDAQ: PROK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cell-based therapies for kidney diseases. The company’s research and development activities center on harnessing human-derived proximal tubule cells to address conditions such as acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). By targeting the underlying cellular mechanisms of renal injury and dysfunction, ProKidney aims to offer novel regenerative medicine approaches that go beyond current supportive care options.

ProKidney’s lead programs utilize proprietary methods for isolating and expanding renal epithelial cells to create injectable therapeutic products.

