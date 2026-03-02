MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Short Interest Down 44.2% in February

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,851 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the January 29th total of 82,199 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,292 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 28.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 28.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,292 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA NRGU traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.46. 108,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,596. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -5.76.

Get MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs alerts:

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry. our incredible team of over 46,000 people is just the tip of the iceberg. you should get to know us. we’re here to help.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.