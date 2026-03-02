MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Short Interest Down 44.2% in February

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,851 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the January 29th total of 82,199 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,292 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 28.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 28.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,292 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs Stock Up 5.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA NRGU traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.46. 108,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,596. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -5.76.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil 3X Leveraged ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.