HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,903 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after buying an additional 128,115 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,704,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,147,000 after acquiring an additional 125,189 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 404,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,221,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $94.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $95.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

