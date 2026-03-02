Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,732,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,556,436,000 after buying an additional 676,697 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,067,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,497,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,669,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 309,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income announced an $8 billion 2026 investment plan (after ~$6.3B in 2025) to expand globally and access new capital — a growth pipeline that supports faster asset deployment and AFFO growth. Read More.

Realty Income announced an $8 billion 2026 investment plan (after ~$6.3B in 2025) to expand globally and access new capital — a growth pipeline that supports faster asset deployment and AFFO growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue above expectations, steady AFFO and 98.9% occupancy; management set FY2026 EPS guidance — fundamentals that validate the growth plan and support income stability. Read More.

Q4 results showed revenue above expectations, steady AFFO and 98.9% occupancy; management set FY2026 EPS guidance — fundamentals that validate the growth plan and support income stability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~18.5% in February (to ~27.1M shares), reducing potential downward pressure from short-covering and signaling less bearish positioning. Read More.

Short interest fell ~18.5% in February (to ~27.1M shares), reducing potential downward pressure from short-covering and signaling less bearish positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broker commentary is supportive: Royal Bank of Canada and Stifel commentary flagged upside potential, suggesting institutional analysts see further price appreciation. Read More. Read More.

Broker commentary is supportive: Royal Bank of Canada and Stifel commentary flagged upside potential, suggesting institutional analysts see further price appreciation. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $68 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest endorsement that limits dramatic bullish re-rating. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $68 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest endorsement that limits dramatic bullish re-rating. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlights Realty Income’s long dividend track record and inclusion in dividend-stock roundups, which can sustain investor interest but are not new catalysts. Read More.

Media coverage highlights Realty Income’s long dividend track record and inclusion in dividend-stock roundups, which can sustain investor interest but are not new catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and fund commentary show increased activity and attention (useful for near-term liquidity/volatility signals), but these are informational rather than directional. Read More.

Options and fund commentary show increased activity and attention (useful for near-term liquidity/volatility signals), but these are informational rather than directional. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investors and analysts remain cautious about interest-rate risk and valuation—debate persists whether current multiple already prices in future rate moves; this caps near-term upside. Read More.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Featured Stories

