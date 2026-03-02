Critical Review: Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) vs. Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sight Sciences and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 1 3 4 1 2.56 Vicarious Surgical 1 2 0 0 1.67

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $8.30, suggesting a potential upside of 60.85%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 245.68%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Sight Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Sight Sciences has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sight Sciences and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -60.63% -61.59% -36.11% Vicarious Surgical N/A -184.13% -112.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sight Sciences and Vicarious Surgical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $79.87 million 3.42 -$51.51 million ($0.90) -5.73 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$63.22 million ($9.05) -0.22

Sight Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Sight Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicarious Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Vicarious Surgical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. It also offers TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction, as well as related components. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

