Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SDHC shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE SDHC opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $808.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 816,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

