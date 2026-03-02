Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:YAAS) Short Interest Update

Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,131 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the January 29th total of 18,270 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

YAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Youxin Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Youxin Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Youxin Technology stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Youxin Technology Ltd ( NASDAQ:YAAS Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.82% of Youxin Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ YAAS opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. Youxin Technology has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

