Wall Street Zen Upgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to “Strong-Buy”

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

SUPN stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bethany Sensenig sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $228,269.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $31,552.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,735.52. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,022 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company’s marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.