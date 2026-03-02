First Merchants Corporation $FRME Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,565 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $26,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 19.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 132,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 941.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 97,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93. First Merchants Corporation has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $44.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.89 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.49%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, insider Eva D. Scurlock sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $136,469.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,464.27. This represents a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry W. Myers sold 5,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,876.50. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation, through its subsidiary First Merchants Bank, offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and public sector clients. The company’s core business activities include retail and commercial banking, lending, treasury and cash management, and wealth advisory services. With a focus on relationship banking, First Merchants seeks to deliver tailored solutions for deposit accounts, loan financing and other credit products.

On the consumer side, First Merchants provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and mortgage loans, and electronic banking conveniences.

