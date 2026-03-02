Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Price

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Docebo from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ DCBO traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.95. 146,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Docebo has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $516.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Docebo by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company’s software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo’s platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

