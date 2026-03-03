Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BeOne Medicines (ONC)

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ: ONC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/28/2026 – BeOne Medicines was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

2/27/2026 – BeOne Medicines had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $400.00 to $412.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – BeOne Medicines had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – BeOne Medicines had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $394.00 to $405.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – BeOne Medicines had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $417.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – BeOne Medicines had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $385.00 to $394.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – BeOne Medicines had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/12/2026 – BeOne Medicines was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from “hold” to “outperform”. They now have a $414.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – BeOne Medicines had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 75,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.79, for a total value of $23,278,465.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,534.51. This represents a 75.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.52, for a total value of $580,203.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 102,656 shares of company stock worth $31,567,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

