Desjardins Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$26.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.94.

Shares of CSH.UN stock traded down C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,337. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.77 and a beta of 0.72. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$15.59 and a 12-month high of C$23.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

