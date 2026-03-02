Desjardins Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$26.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.94.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.