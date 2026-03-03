Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Rises By 33.4%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,244 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the January 29th total of 24,919 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRSO stock remained flat at $19.78 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 21,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2938 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a leading global financial services firm specializing in asset servicing, asset management, wealth management and banking solutions. The company provides custody and fund administration, investment management, fiduciary and trust services, treasury management and related investment operations for institutions, affluent families, and high-net-worth individuals. Its platform supports a wide range of asset classes including equities, fixed income, alternatives and private markets, and delivers clearing and execution, performance measurement, accounting, and regulatory reporting solutions.

Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has expanded to serve clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

