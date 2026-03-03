Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 73,928,884 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the January 29th total of 113,223,982 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,349,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,349,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, insider Amit Dhingra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 155,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,229. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 2,481 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $44,161.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,874.80. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,145 shares of company stock worth $929,885. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,945,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,884,364. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.71%.The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

