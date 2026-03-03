T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 273,612 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the January 29th total of 184,136 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,659 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 92,659 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

T Stamp Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of T Stamp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.49. 99,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,895. T Stamp has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut T Stamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of T Stamp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in T Stamp in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T Stamp by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T Stamp in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T Stamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T Stamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

