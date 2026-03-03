DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DSL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.43. 521,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,959. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

The DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE: DSL) is a closed-end management investment company designed to deliver high current income and total return. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through monthly distributions of interest and dividend income, with the potential for capital appreciation. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors convenient access to a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities within a single listed vehicle.

The fund’s portfolio typically comprises a multi-sector mix of fixed-income instruments, including corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, municipal debt and emerging-market bonds.

