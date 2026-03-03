Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Expands By 32.8%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,549 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the January 29th total of 10,206 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,132 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,132 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 21.19%.The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.92%.

In related news, CEO Frank Kavanaugh acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $1,029,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,042.45. The trade was a 30.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,314 shares of company stock worth $1,184,502. 43.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Medalist Diversified REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

