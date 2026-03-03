First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCE) Short Interest Update

First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,522 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the January 29th total of 52,452 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTCE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. 5,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.

The First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF (FTCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies with high earnings quality, as selected and measured using the Earnings Capture metric. The fund holds 100 securities, representing the top companies within each Bloomberg sector classification. FTCE was launched on Oct 2, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

