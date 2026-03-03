Valens Semiconductor Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and provided 2026 guidance, highlighting continued momentum in its audio/video business and ongoing progress building an automotive connectivity franchise around the MIPI A-PHY standard.

Get alerts:

Leadership transition and strategic focus

Chief Executive Officer Yoram Salinger, who said he joined the company a few months ago, used his first earnings call to outline strategic priorities. Salinger said Valens is concentrating resources on its core businesses—audio/video and automotive—where the company believes it has “unmatched technology leadership” and sees sustained, profitable growth opportunities. At the same time, he said Valens will remain “proactive” in pursuing large opportunities in additional verticals that require high-performance connectivity in challenging environments, including industrial and medical markets, but with a stated preference for “anchor deals” that can materially impact results.

Q4 results beat guidance as AV demand exceeded expectations

Given reduced macro visibility, Salinger said the company will provide single-year growth projections going forward. Valens guided for full-year 2026 revenue of, with the midpoint representing approximatelygrowth over 2025.

For Q4 2025, Valens delivered revenue of $19.4 million, above management’s guidance range of $18.2 million to $18.9 million. The company attributed the upside largely to typical year-end budget dynamics, with management saying customers increased orders late in the year to utilize annual budgets.

Guy Nathanzon, Chief Financial Officer, said revenue increased versus $17.3 million in Q3 2025 and $16.7 million in Q4 2024. By segment, the Cross-Industry Business (CIB) generated $13.9 million (about 70% of revenue) and Automotive contributed $5.5 million (about 30%).

GAAP gross margin: 60.5% (above the company’s 58% to 60% guidance range)

60.5% (above the company’s 58% to 60% guidance range) GAAP net loss: $8.8 million (vs. $7.3 million in Q3 2025 and $7.3 million in Q4 2024)

$8.8 million (vs. $7.3 million in Q3 2025 and $7.3 million in Q4 2024) Adjusted EBITDA: loss of $4.3 million (within guidance)

loss of $4.3 million (within guidance) GAAP loss per share: $0.09; non-GAAP loss per share: $0.04

Segment margins were mixed. CIB gross margin in Q4 was 66.4%, down from 69.1% in Q3 due to product mix, while Automotive gross margin improved to 45.9% from 43.2% in Q3 due to cost optimization.

Operating expenses in Q4 were $20.9 million, up from $19.0 million in Q3. R&D expense was $11.1 million, while SG&A rose to $10.1 million. Nathanzon attributed the quarter-over-quarter SG&A increase mainly to lower income from “a certain batch production incident” of $1.0 million and higher payroll expense.

Full-year 2025: AV recovery offsets automotive declines tied to Mercedes-Benz program

For full-year 2025, Valens reported revenue of $70.6 million, above its guidance range of $69.4 million to $70.1 million and up from $57.9 million in 2024. CIB revenue was $51.6 million (73% of total), up from $36.3 million in 2024, which management attributed to recovery in the audio/video market.

Automotive revenue was $19.0 million (27% of total), down 12% from $21.6 million in 2024. Management tied the decline to gradual price erosion and fewer units sold to Mercedes-Benz. Salinger separately noted that the company’s first-generation automotive chipset (VA6000) generated $18.4 million of 2025 revenue, down 12% year over year, driven by lower unit volume and average selling price.

GAAP gross margin: 62.4% (vs. 59.2% in 2024)

62.4% (vs. 59.2% in 2024) Adjusted EBITDA: loss of $16.9 million (improved from a $21.1 million loss in 2024)

loss of $16.9 million (improved from a $21.1 million loss in 2024) GAAP net loss: $31.6 million (improved from $36.6 million in 2024)

The company ended Q4 with $92.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits and no debt, down from $131.0 million at the end of 2024. Nathanzon said the decline was driven largely by the company’s $24.0 million share repurchase program in 2025 and that Valens consumed $14.4 million in ongoing operations during the year.

Product and ecosystem updates: VS3000, VS6320, and A-PHY momentum

In audio/video, Salinger highlighted two chipsets he called “unique and cutting-edge.” He said the VS3000—which he described as the only chip that can extend uncompressed HDMI 2.0 over widely used category cables—transitioned from high-end to more mainstream products in 2025. He said this contributed to a “bounce back year,” with VS3000 sales nearly doubling from 2024, and cited products from Crestron, Extron, Barco, and Atlona.

He also discussed the VS6320, which Valens describes as a USB 3.2 extension solution built on a dedicated chip. Salinger said VS6320 sales grew nearly 25% in 2025, with products released by Hall Technologies, INOGENI, and Pro AV, and added that in January 2026 a top-three Pro AV manufacturer (unnamed) released a series of USB extenders based on the chip.

In automotive, management emphasized the VA7000 A-PHY-compliant chipset for camera and radar connectivity in ADAS systems. Salinger said the company secured a fourth A-PHY design win—an ADAS program at a premium global automotive OEM serving the Chinese market. In response to analyst questions, he said Valens expects revenue generation from these A-PHY design wins to begin “somewhere in the second half of 2027,” while cautioning that automotive program timing can slip and that model-year ramps can take multiple years.

Salinger also highlighted partnerships and ecosystem developments, including Mobileye selecting Valens chips for sensor-to-compute connectivity in its most advanced ADAS product, interoperability testing with seven A-PHY silicon vendors, and ecosystem momentum including Sony Semiconductor Solutions introducing a sensor with integrated A-PHY extension.

2026 outlook: softer Q1, full-year growth target maintained

For Q1 2026, Valens guided revenue to $16.3 million to $16.7 million, gross margin to 57% to 59%, and adjusted EBITDA loss to $7.9 million to $7.5 million. Addressing questions about the sequential step down after a strong Q4, management said Q1 is expected to be slower as customers work through purchases made in the prior quarter, while also citing macroeconomic instability and tariffs as factors affecting visibility.

Salinger also discussed a workforce reduction announced in late January. Valens plans to reduce headcount by approximately 10% across departments, which management expects will save around $5 million annually in operating expenses. The CEO said the cuts were targeted and designed to optimize the cost structure while continuing to invest in the company’s core segments.

On profitability, management said its prior view of the revenue level needed for EBITDA breakeven remains unchanged, stating the company could be EBITDA positive at approximately $110 million to $120 million of revenue, assuming similar operating expense levels and gross margin.

About Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company’s flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles