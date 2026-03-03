Short Interest in OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP) Declines By 44.8%

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,270 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the January 29th total of 71,118 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,873 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,873 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.15. 30,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. This is a positive change from OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Institutional Trading of OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period.

The OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to debt securities of any maturity while applying special consideration to values-based and proprietary impact criteria. OACP was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

