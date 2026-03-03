Botanix Pharmaceuticals H1 Earnings Call Highlights

Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT) highlighted growing U.S. demand for its hyperhidrosis treatment Sofdra and outlined plans to improve margins and supply-chain flexibility during a webinar covering its fiscal 2026 half-year report for the period ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Get alerts:

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Howie McKibbon said the company has made significant progress since Sofdra’s commercial launch in February 2025, describing performance from the product, the commercial team, and its fulfillment platform as above expectations. U.S. Chief Financial Officer Chris Lesovitz added that the company’s first-half results reflect a scaling commercial business where investment has preceded profitability.

Sofdra launch metrics and prescription growth

McKibbon reported that in the first 11 months since launch, Sofdra shipped 62,500 prescriptions, generated almost $100 million in gross revenue, and delivered $21.2 million in net revenue. He emphasized that Sofdra is indicated for primary axillary hyperhidrosis down to age nine and described it as the “first and only” new chemical entity for the condition.

During the fiscal 2026 first half, Botanix said prescriptions shipped rose to 45,800, up from 16,800 in the second half of fiscal 2025. Management cited refill performance and “rapid acceptance” among physicians and patients as indicators of continued momentum.

Botanix also framed hyperhidrosis as a large market opportunity, stating that more than 10 million people in the U.S. are affected and that roughly 3.7 million are actively seeking treatment. McKibbon said the company completed an expansion to 50 sales specialists in October, and that both new and existing hires have been productive.

Revenue and profitability snapshot

On the financials, Lesovitz reported total revenue of AUD 16.5 million for the half, including royalty revenue. Management also cited AUD 16.2 million in U.S. Sofdra net revenue for the half-year ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared with AUD 5.1 million in the second half of fiscal 2025.

Key expense and earnings figures discussed included:

Materials and related expenses of AUD 6.0 million

Direct operating expenses of AUD 36.6 million, including sales and marketing, employee, corporate consulting, and G&A

Sales and marketing expense of AUD 24.7 million

Employee costs of AUD 7.0 million

G&A expenses of AUD 3.2 million, which management said decreased slightly year over year

Adjusted EBITDA loss of AUD 26.1 million

Loss before tax of AUD 33.2 million

Cash and equivalents of AUD 31.6 million at period end

Lesovitz said the year-over-year revenue comparison was heavily influenced by timing, as Sofdra was not fully launched in the first half of fiscal 2025. He characterized the results as consistent with an “early launch dynamic,” adding that management expects revenue growth to begin outpacing the cost base as adoption increases.

Physician feedback and the fulfillment platform

Management repeatedly pointed to Botanix’s fulfillment approach—referred to during the call as its platform and associated with its partner SendRx—as a differentiator. McKibbon said the platform provides “frictionless access” for patients and physicians and is scalable for additional products. He also said it has produced a fill rate exceeding industry standards and a high rate of fully reimbursed prescriptions.

Botanix cited market research conducted in Q2 in which 90% of surveyed healthcare professionals said they expect to increase prescribing in the next six months. Management said physicians attributed Sofdra usage to factors including streamlined access, strong efficacy, a unique applicator, and safety.

In the Q&A, management clarified that Botanix does not own pharmacies and instead partners with them. McKibbon described the SendRx partnership as involving linked data feeds providing de-identified data to Botanix’s data warehouse to monitor prescription, prescriber, and payer dynamics. He also argued that the platform can benefit other dermatology products, particularly those with low refill rates or insurance clearance challenges, and that consignment distribution can improve gross-to-net economics by bypassing wholesalers.

McKibbon also addressed a question about “fully reimbursed” prescriptions versus gross-to-net. He said a fully reimbursed script is one where the payer has paid its contracted portion and the prescription is sent to the patient. He added that when clearance is delayed, Botanix may ensure a patient receives a prescription before it is reimbursed, and that all such activity is reflected in gross-to-net, which he expects to improve over time as a greater percentage of scripts become fully reimbursed.

API supply plans and margin initiatives

A major focus of the call was Sofdra’s active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) supply and expected cost improvements. Management said it is selecting an alternate API supplier, which it expects could reduce cost of goods sold by 25% to 40% while also de-risking reliance on a single source.

In response to questions, McKibbon said there was only one supplier at the time Botanix acquired Sofdra and that, as a new chemical entity, the API is not available “off the shelf.” He said establishing an additional supplier requires technology transfer, process validation, FDA inspections, and validation batches, making it time- and cost-intensive.

Management also detailed purchase obligations under its current supply agreement. McKibbon said purchases were scheduled for March 2026, April 2026, and January 2027, after which the contract requires one purchase per year in 2028, 2029, and 2030, with timing flexible up to as late as December in each year. He said Botanix is in advanced negotiations with its current supplier to push the April 2026 and January 2027 payments into future years to free up working capital during the launch phase.

Capital raise and stated use of proceeds

Botanix said it received firm commitments for an AUD 45 million capital raise after the reporting period, with AUD 14.9 million received to date. The balance is subject to shareholder approval at a meeting scheduled for April 1, 2026.

During Q&A, Lesovitz outlined how the company plans to deploy the funds, citing the following allocations:

AUD 12 million for API and manufacturing component purchases

AUD 4 million for alternate API supplier setup

AUD 13.5 million for advertising and marketing initiatives

AUD 13 million for operating expenses and working capital

Approximately AUD 2.5 million in transaction costs

In closing remarks, management reiterated its focus on driving Sofdra performance, improving gross-to-net and cost of goods, and using the platform’s scalability to pursue additional assets that could be “immediately accretive” without incurring development costs. McKibbon said the company is prioritizing revenue-generating, approved assets over clinical development programs, citing the goal of reaching profitability and increasing optionality over time.

About Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT)

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited engages in the research and development of dermatology and antimicrobial products in Australia. The company engages in development of novel treatments for common skin diseases and infections. Its product pipeline includes Sofpironium Bromide, a drug in development for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis that has completed Phase 3 clinical programs; BTX 1503, a transdermal gel formulation for the treatment of serious acne in adults and teenagers that has completed Phase II clinical trials; BTX 1801, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus and methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus; BTX 1702 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; and BTX 1204A for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More