National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 471,736 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the January 29th total of 352,823 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Research in the second quarter worth $403,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of National Research by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 180,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 115,221 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 33,211 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of National Research from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, National Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

National Research Stock Up 3.3%

NRC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. 225,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $313.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.49. National Research has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 94.57%.

National Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.00%.

About National Research

(Get Free Report)

National Research Corp (NASDAQ: NRC), also known as NRC Health, is a healthcare analytics and performance improvement company specializing in patient and employee experience measurement. The company’s cloud-based platform enables healthcare providers to collect real-time feedback through patient satisfaction surveys, post-discharge outreach, and employee engagement tools. NRC Health integrates clinical, operational and financial data to deliver actionable insights that support quality improvement initiatives and value-based care programs.

Since its founding in the early 1990s and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, National Research has expanded beyond its regional roots to serve more than 1,600 hospitals and 12,000 care sites across the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.