HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Update

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 55,594 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the January 29th total of 83,055 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,928 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,928 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

HWH International Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:HWH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,372. HWH International has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $7.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HWH International in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

HWH International Company Profile

HWH International, Inc (NASDAQ: HWH) is a designer and manufacturer of hydraulic leveling and suspension systems for recreational vehicles (RVs), specialty vehicles, buses and industrial applications. The company’s solutions aim to enhance ride comfort, stability and ease of operation through automated hydraulic control and diagnostics.

Founded in 1976 by Harry W. Holzer, HWH International pioneered one of the industry’s first automatic hydraulic leveling systems for motorhomes. Over the decades, the company has introduced successive generations of technology—ranging from compact scissor jacks to modular suspension assemblies—building a reputation for reliability and quiet performance.

HWH’s product portfolio includes hydraulic leveling jacks, suspension modulators, transfer cases, integrated control consoles and related spare parts for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

