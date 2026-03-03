WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.72. 242,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.56.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WHF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by making debt and equity investments in privately held middle-market companies. WhiteHorse Finance seeks to partner with established businesses across a range of industries, providing flexible financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

The company’s investment portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and select equity interests.

