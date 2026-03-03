Short Interest in Isabella Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:ISBA) Rises By 34.0%

Isabella Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:ISBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 133,502 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 29th total of 99,634 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Isabella Bank by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 132,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Isabella Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Isabella Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isabella Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Isabella Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Isabella Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Isabella Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Isabella Bank Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBA traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $48.54. 32,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,837. The company has a market cap of $356.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.10). Isabella Bank had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ: ISBA) is a community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, serving individuals and businesses across mid-Michigan. The bank delivers a broad array of financial products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet everyday banking needs.

On the commercial side, Isabella Bank offers business lending solutions such as lines of credit, term loans, and equipment financing, alongside treasury management, merchant services, and payroll processing to help companies manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.