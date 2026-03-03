Plutus Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:PLUT) Short Interest Down 43.5% in February

Plutus Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:PLUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,222 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the January 29th total of 7,475 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,289 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,289 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plutus Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Plutus Financial Group Price Performance
Plutus Financial Group Company Profile
Plutus Financial Group, Inc is a diversified holding company focused on mortgage finance and credit services in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Plutus Financial, Inc, the company originates, underwrites and services residential and commercial mortgage loans. Since its incorporation in the early 1980s and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ, Plutus Financial Group has built its reputation on providing tailored financing solutions to homebuyers, real estate investors and developers.
The company’s product offerings include conventional mortgage loans, FHA and VA‐insured programs, jumbo and non‐conforming loans, construction financing and home equity lines of credit.
