CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close.

YOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CLEAR Secure from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered CLEAR Secure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

NYSE YOU traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.84. 917,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,737. CLEAR Secure has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $240.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.66 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 70.08% and a net margin of 12.12%.CLEAR Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $775,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 147,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,358,596.38. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 86,065 shares of company stock worth $3,671,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 88.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 248,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 116,385 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the second quarter valued at $521,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 17.7% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 196,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

