Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 159.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNDX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,259. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.75 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 165.37% and a negative return on equity of 175.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 792.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $360,853.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 491,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,240.70. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $71,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,221.87. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,063 shares of company stock worth $628,332. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,230,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,695,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,660,000 after purchasing an additional 208,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after purchasing an additional 743,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,838,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 967,873 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax’s research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

