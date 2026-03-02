Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on METC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ramaco Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $23,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,507,000 after purchasing an additional 667,199 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,679,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,633,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,160,898 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after buying an additional 496,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/valuation note highlights upside after recent pullback — a Yahoo Finance piece argues METC may be attractive on a discounted‑cash‑flow basis and after recent weakness, signaling some investor interest in a recovery case tied to coal + REE/critical‑minerals optionality. Is Ramaco Resources (METC) Attractive After Recent Pullback And DCF Upside Potential?
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Randall W. exercised stock options — insider exercise announced by the company; this can be read two ways (management confidence vs. liquidity monetization) and does not by itself change fundamentals. RAMACO RESOURCES, INC. CHAIRMAN AND CEO EXERCISES OPTIONS
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 & full‑year 2025 results disappointed on revenue — Ramaco reported Q4 EPS marginally better than the street but revenue materially missed expectations, with year‑over‑year revenue down ~25% and negative margins — a clear near‑term headwind for sentiment. Ramaco Resources Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms seeking lead plaintiffs in a securities class action — Schall, DJS and Rosen firms have filed/solicited cases related to an alleged disclosure period; heightened litigation risk can pressure the stock and deter buyers. METC Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Ramaco Resources, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm
- Negative Sentiment: Additional law‑firm notices continue to surface (DJS, Rosen), reinforcing litigation headlines and potential future legal costs/settlements that weigh on valuation and liquidity planning. Ramaco Resources, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Contact the DJS Law Group
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst actions: Robert W. Baird cut its price target to $30 and Northland lowered FY2026 EPS estimates — analyst downgrades and estimate reductions reduce buy‑side conviction and can amplify selling pressure. Robert W. Baird Cuts Ramaco Resources Price Target to $30.00
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary ties recent share weakness to Brook Mine legal suits and reported net losses — reinforces the narrative that operational / legal issues, not just valuation, are driving volatility. Ramaco Resources (METC) Is Down 8.6% After Brook Mine Legal Suits And Net Losses
Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.
The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.
