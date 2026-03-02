Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on METC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $23,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,507,000 after purchasing an additional 667,199 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,679,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,633,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,160,898 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after buying an additional 496,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

