Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starz Entertainment from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Starz Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starz Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of STRZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. 152,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,989. Starz Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starz Entertainment by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 148,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Beartown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starz Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in Starz Entertainment by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 255,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 45,352 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starz Entertainment by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000.

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ: STRZ) is a global media and entertainment company that operates premium subscription video services across linear television and digital streaming platforms. The company’s core offering includes the STARZ and STARZ ENCORE linear networks in the United States, alongside its STARZPLAY streaming service, which is available in North America, parts of Europe, Latin America and select Asian markets. Through its multi-platform distribution strategy, Starz delivers a combination of original programming, feature films and licensed series to a broad subscriber base.

At the heart of Starz Entertainment’s business is its investment in original content production.

