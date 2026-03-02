Morgan Stanley Lowers Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Price Target to $28.00

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.44% from the company’s previous close.

VIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Monday. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Via Transportation to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Via Transportation from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Via Transportation from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Via Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Via Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,805. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -26.02. Via Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Via Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. Claar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Via Transportation by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations bought a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Via Transportation by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 519,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 185,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its position in Via Transportation by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Via Transportation

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

Featured Articles

