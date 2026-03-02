Park Square Financial Group LLC Sells 6,717 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Park Square Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Park Square Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1%

RSP stock opened at $204.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

