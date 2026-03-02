Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by Lathrop Investment Management Co.

Lathrop Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $520.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $574.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.70%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,912 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.94, for a total transaction of $4,022,369.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,731.98. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 91,358 shares of company stock worth $52,789,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

