NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 55,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 62,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $7,144,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,939.20. This trade represents a 41.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,938,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 79,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,254.32. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 172,556 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $178.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.26. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $189.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.