Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 17,180 Shares of Strategic Education Inc. $STRA

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.91% of Strategic Education worth $224,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,524,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $129,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Strategic Education by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $82.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. Strategic Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.17 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.29 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — STRA reported $1.74 EPS vs. a $1.47 consensus, driving upside to estimates and supporting the stock. Read More.

STRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 38,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $2,926,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,116.20. This trade represents a 26.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

