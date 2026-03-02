Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Trading Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.4350. Approximately 3,238,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,635,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 4.2%

The company has a market cap of $831.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 160,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with primary operations focused on North America. The company is publicly listed on the NYSE American and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NAK. Established in 1985, Northern Dynasty has built its business around the identification, evaluation and advancement of large-scale mineral resources, leveraging its expertise in geology, engineering and environmental planning.

The company’s flagship asset is the Pebble Project, located in the Bristol Bay region of southwestern Alaska.

