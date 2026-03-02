Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Short Interest Update

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,643,668 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 29th total of 2,327,531 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,890,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,890,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SIL traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,708. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $85,405,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,151,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. Electrum Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,565,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 309,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,819,000 after acquiring an additional 289,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,645,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

