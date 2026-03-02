Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Up 17.4% – Should You Buy?

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.4990. Approximately 6,289,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,980,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 15.32, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 511.90% and a negative return on equity of 70.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Nadia Waheed sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $71,081.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 318,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,489.68. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Nayak sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $93,545.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,004.48. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 197,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

