Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Shares Up 8.3% – Should You Buy?

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.68 and last traded at $76.4250. 420,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 463,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KSPI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna lowered Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. North of South Capital LLP bought a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is a leading financial technology and e-commerce group headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company has built one of the country’s largest digital ecosystems, offering a suite of integrated services that span consumer banking, payments, online marketplaces and merchant acquiring. Through its mobile and web platforms, Kaspi.kz aims to simplify everyday financial and shopping activities for individuals and businesses across Kazakhstan.

The company’s core offerings include digital banking solutions such as deposit accounts, digital wallets and money transfers, alongside consumer lending products that enable point-of-sale financing and “buy now, pay later” purchases.

