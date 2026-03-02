Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 105.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,623,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,405,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $390.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $397.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

