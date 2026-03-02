Park Square Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG

Park Square Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,282 shares during the quarter. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Park Square Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSIG. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of FSIG opened at $19.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

