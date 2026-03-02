Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 4,382 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 104.3% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $984.61 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $621.88 and a 52 week high of $987.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $868.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $807.56. The firm has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,070 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.