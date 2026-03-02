Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 33,376 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,999,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $301,532,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,391,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 396,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,568,000 after acquiring an additional 258,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $79.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $85.15.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

